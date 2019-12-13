PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian Summer Biathlon Championship ends in Raubichi

The Belarusian Summer Biathlon Championship ended in Raubichi, which drew a line under the long work in the off-season. The women's team gave us a lot to be proud of. Now the fans are looking forward to the World Cup and the Olympics in Beijing. And as the summer national championship showed, the Belarusians are in great shape.

