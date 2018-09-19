PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Master-class in squash held in Minsk

A master-class in squash is held in the capital by the most titled coach. Ronny Vlassaks worked with the top players in Europe. Master-classes are held for both children and adults. Courses have also been organized to teach coaches of squash.

