Tokyo protesters believe that Olympics cause increase in COVID-19 infections
Tokyo is already getting used to the rhythm of the Olympics. And even though many competitions are held without fans in the arenas due to the safety concerns related to the coronavirus, the residents of the capital can to feel the excitement of the sporting struggle. Against this backdrop, there are still dissatisfied fans of the games. A few dozen people were once again calling for the Olympics to be cancelled or postponed.
