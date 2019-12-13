EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Three Belarusians enter WTA top 100

Victoria Azarenka moved up to the 14th place in the WTA ranking, and Alexandra Sasnovich returned to the top 100. The Belarusians had a successful week and progressed in the updated WTA ranking. However, it is very difficult to move to the very top. Aryna Sabalenka retained the fourth place in the table. The Australian Ashleigh Barty leads the ranking.

