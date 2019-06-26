Belarusians best in rowing and canoeing

Less than half an hour ago the final races in five disciplines were completed on the rowing canal in Zaslavl. In every kind of program, Belarusians fought for awards. And already in the first race, the national team of Belarus won a medal - this is a bronze of Oleg Yurenya. Then, Olya Khudenko and Marina Litvinchuk presented unforgettable impressions in K2 (five hundred meters), having come the first!



Tomorrow 11 sets of awards will be played in Zaslavl. This is the opportunity to see our Olympic champions and prize-winners in action.