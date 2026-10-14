Vasilina Khondoshko Contends for World Aquatics “Athlete of the Year”

Belarusian athlete Vasilina Khondoshko is contending for the title of “Athlete of the Year” in artistic swimming, awarded each season by World Aquatics. This summer at the European Championships in Paris, the swimmer captured two medals: gold in the free routine and silver in the technical routine. Notably, the gold was the first in the sovereign history of our country. In an exclusive interview with “First Informational,” Vasilina summed up her year.

Vasilina Khondoshko, multiple medalist at the World Championships in artistic swimming:

“For everyone else it probably looks stable, but for me it wasn’t entirely, because I had some small setbacks — for example, a little in Colombia, and in Spain my free solo didn’t come off; there was a minor injury. I realized I needed to work even better, even harder, and the last couple of months before the European Championships were really intense and very focused — and most importantly, with a clear understanding of what I was doing and why. And it all paid off; the European Championships, of course, were wonderful.”

Votes for the Belarusian can be cast in the official World Aquatics Instagram account. Simply leave a like for Vasilina Khondoshko in the comments under the post. Preparations for the new season have already begun. The main start of 2027 will be the World Championships in Hungary.