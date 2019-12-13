Vasilisa Marzalyuk wins bronze at Individual World Cup in Belgrade

Vasilisa Marzalyuk secures bronze at the Individual World Cup in women's wrestling in Belgrade. Having defeated Frenchwoman Pauline Lekarpentier, the Belarusian got into a fight for bronze with Olympic champion of Rio 2016 from Canada Erica Elizabeth Weibe and won with a score 3: 1. Hanna Sadchanka took the fifth place at the World Cup, losing in a bronze medal bout to the Ukrainian representative.