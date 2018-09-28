PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Victoria Azarenka to skip China Open tournament

Ex-first racket of the world Victoria Azarenka will not participate in the prestigious tennis tournament in Beijing China Open with a prize fund of over $ 8 million. Alexandra Sasnovich will play in the first round with Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu. Aryna Sabalenka will enter the fight from the second round.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All