Victoria Azarenka wins at prestigious tennis tournament in Montreal

Victoria Azarenka started with a confident victory at the prestigious tennis tournament in Montreal: the prize fund of the competition is almost 3 million dollars! In the first round, the former first rocket of the planet from Minsk left no chance to Magda Linnett from Poland - 6:3,6:0.

Today Azarenka will play her next match at the tournament against Sloane Stephens of the USA.

