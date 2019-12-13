3.42 RUB
Victoria Azarenka wins at prestigious tennis tournament in Montreal
Victoria Azarenka started with a confident victory at the prestigious tennis tournament in Montreal: the prize fund of the competition is almost 3 million dollars! In the first round, the former first rocket of the planet from Minsk left no chance to Magda Linnett from Poland - 6:3,6:0.
Today Azarenka will play her next match at the tournament against Sloane Stephens of the USA.
