Victoria Azarenka to compete with Daria Kasatkina for ¼ final of tennis tournament in Rome

In the match for the exit to the quarterfinal of the tennis tournament of the Premier category, Victoria Azarenka will play with Daria Kasatkina,74th racket of the world. The approximate start time of the match is about 17.00. The Belarusian defeated Sophia Kenin at the previous stage - 6-0, 6-0. Belarus-5 shows live broadcasts from Rome.

