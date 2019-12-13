EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Victoria Azarenka advances to semi-finals in Berlin

Today Azarenka will play against Ludmila Samsonova of Russia.The meeting will start at 5pm. Victoria will also play in the doubles fina together wity Aryna Sabalenka. The tournament is broadcast by Belteleradiocompany.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All