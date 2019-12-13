Victoria Azarenka makes winning start in Melbourne

Victoria Azarenka had a difficult victory at the Champions Trophy in Melbourne, Australia. The world No. 13 overtook Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 1-6, 11-9 in the 1/8 round. In the quarter-finals the Belarusian will meet Anett Kontaveit of Estonia. TV channel Belarus 5 will show a reprun of the game Azarenka-Putintseva at 9:30 am.