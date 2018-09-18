PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Victoria Azarenka beats Japanese Kurumi Nara

Victoria Azarenka has reached the second round of the tennis tournament in Tokyo with a prize fund of almost 800 thousand dollars. The Belarusian beat world’s 125th best player Japanese Kurumi Nara 6:4, 7:5.

Azarenka’s next opponent is Australian Ashleigh Barty, world’s 17th player. Previously, the girls never played with each other.

