Victoria Azarenka reaches third round of Australian Open

In the second round the Belarusian tennis player beat Jil Teichmann of Switzerland 6-1, 6-2. It took her only 1 hour and 15 minutes. In her next match Azarenka will play versus Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. The Australian Open takes place from 17 to 30 January in Melbourne. The prize fund of the tournament is $54,7 million.

