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A scandal erupted at the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Rzeszow. Polish organizers violated the decision of the World Gymnastics Executive Committee by attempting to deprive athletes from Belarus of the legal right to compete wearing national symbols.

The Belarusians were successfully accredited as Belarusian athletes, but at the competition itself and the opening and awards ceremonies, they were presented as neutral athletes. The Polish side provided no official notification.

Since mid-May, the neutral athlete status no longer applies to the Belarusian representatives. The relevant documents regarding the incident have already been prepared and sent to the disciplinary bodies of the International Gymnastics Federation (World Gymnastics). The Belarusian side expects the materials to be reviewed and the necessary measures taken. Under existing rules, Poland may be denied the opportunity to host international competitions.

It should be added that, despite pressure from the organizers, the Belarusians performed brilliantly at the World Cup stage. All acrobats advanced to the finals and ultimately won three medals – gold and two silver.