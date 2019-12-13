WTA fines Wimbledon Organizing Committee for $1 million

The British tennis organizations were fined $1 million for not allowing the Belarusians and the Russians to participate in the Wimbledon tournament. This is the verdict of the Women's Tennis Association for non-compliance with the principle of sport. The British sports structures, which were imposed international financial sanctions, plan to appeal. But they will be able to do it only after full payment of the fine. It is also worth noting that the attention to Wimbledon after the decision on the non-admission of athletes from two countries has become noticeably lower.