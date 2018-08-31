PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Yunost and Neman start today in hockey Champions League

Grodno residents will start a home match against Kometa Brno from the Czech Republic at 19.00. Yunost will compete with German Red Bull München at 20:30. Live broadcast of both matches will be held by Belarus 5.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All