3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Augustow Canal hosting 8th bicycle marathon tomorrow
The Augustow Canal is hosting the 8th bicycle marathon tomorrow. Hundreds of cycling fans and athletes from Russia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Belgium will take part. The eighth marathon Neighbours will take place in the most picturesque places near the canal.
Participants can choose the distance they will cover themselves - 7 km, 39 km, or 65 km. The youngest participants will have a chance to do a short track of 100 meters. For the first time, they will use the electronic timing system this year.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow open to contacts with Donald Trump's administration
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Regions
All
Incidents
All