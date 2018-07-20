PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Augustow Canal hosting 8th bicycle marathon tomorrow

The Augustow Canal is hosting the 8th bicycle marathon tomorrow. Hundreds of cycling fans and athletes from Russia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Belgium will take part. The eighth marathon Neighbours will take place in the most picturesque places near the canal.

Participants can choose the distance they will cover themselves - 7 km, 39 km, or 65 km. The youngest participants will have a chance to do a short track of 100 meters. For the first time, they will use the electronic timing system this year.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All