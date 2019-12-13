3.39 RUB
Belarusian women's basketball team ranks among top four teams of Europe
The play and the result of the European Women's Basketball Championship allowed the Belarusian women's national team to regain its status as one of the top teams of the continent. That's what the head coach of our team Natalia Trofimova said after the tournament. Having sensationally defeated the hosts - Spaniards - at the very beginning of the championship and Sweden, the Belarusians advanced directly from the first place in their group to the quarterfinals. Their second win against Sweden allowed our team to get into the top four teams of the Old World. Till the end our girls were fighting in the semi-finals against the French, and then in the fight for the bronze against the Belgians. But this time the opponent was stronger. Still, a place in the 4th European Championship is worth a lot. Such a result guaranteed our team's participation in the World Championship qualification. By the way, the Belarusians are coming back from the European tournament tomorrow morning.
