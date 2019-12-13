EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus women's national basketball team returns home

The fourth place is an undoubted success. The national team of Belarus returned from the European Basketball Championship, which was held in Spain. They managed to enter the World Championship. This was the main task for the team.

