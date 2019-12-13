3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus women's national basketball team returns home
The fourth place is an undoubted success. The national team of Belarus returned from the European Basketball Championship, which was held in Spain. They managed to enter the World Championship. This was the main task for the team.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All