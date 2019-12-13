EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Women's relay to open Biathlon World Cup in Czech Republic

Another stage of the Biathlon World Cup starts today in the Czech Republic. Irina Krivko, Dinara Alimbekova, Anna Sola and Elena Kruchinkina will perform for the Belarusian team. Belarus 5 will broadcast the race live at 17.55. The Belarusians were the second at Oberhof and only one step away from the podium at the recent world championship.

