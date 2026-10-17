Mirror Life: Scientists Warn of Organisms That Earth’s Immune System Cannot Recognize

New forms of life may one day appear on Earth against which neither the human body nor natural ecosystems have any defence. The potential biological threat, some scientists warn, is being created by human hands right now. What danger are researchers highlighting, and why do not all their colleagues agree?

The Other Thread

In early October the British magazine "The Economist" published an article headlined “Mirror life is dangerous. Regulators should act before it becomes real.” Earlier, 38 scientists writing in the journal "Science" called on the global research community to assess in advance the risks of creating new forms of life that may prove incompatible with ordinary terrestrial organisms.

Many complex organic molecules exist in two versions that are mirror images of each other yet are incompatible. This property is known as chirality. A simple analogy is the right and left hands. Or bolts with right- and left-handed threads: they look almost identical and share the same physical properties, yet one cannot replace the other in a mechanism designed for the opposite thread.

Earth life follows fixed rules: proteins use predominantly “left-handed” amino acids, while DNA and RNA use “right-handed” sugars. Science still has no explanation for why evolution chose this particular direction. Nevertheless, the pattern holds for the overwhelming majority of known organisms.

Some research groups are now working on so-called mirror life—organisms whose molecules have the opposite chirality to those of existing life.

Certain steps in this direction have already been taken.

Not Yet Life

In China, scientists have produced mirror DNA polymerases and RNA polymerases—enzymes capable of assembling chains of mirror DNA and RNA. In other words, researchers have learned to reproduce certain important molecular processes in their mirror form.

This is not yet mirror life. A fully functional cell capable of independent existence and reproduction has not been created. Achieving that would require solving many other complex problems.

At present such research is of interest primarily from a fundamental scientific perspective. Creating a mirror organism would help determine whether the molecular asymmetry of Earth life is accidental or reflects deeper physical and chemical laws.

There is also potential practical value. In theory, mirror cells could serve as biological factories for producing mirror proteins that are currently synthesised artificially—an expensive and technically difficult process. Such cells might be able to persist for long periods inside a patient and generate therapeutic substances on site, for example in damaged tissue or a tumour.

But there is also potential danger—for humans and for nature.

“There Is No Defence”

The human immune system is tuned to molecules of ordinary chirality. If a bacterium were composed of mirror proteins, many defence mechanisms would either fail to recognise it or be unable to destroy it effectively, concerned scientists note.

The same problem applies to medicines. A mirror microorganism would be insensitive to a significant portion of existing drugs simply because their mechanisms of action would not match.

For the environment the consequences could be even more serious. Ordinary bacteria are kept in check by viruses, predatory microbes and competitors. Mirror life would have almost no such enemies—their biochemical “tools” would not fit.

As a result, mirror microorganisms would enjoy an enormous advantage. Scientists regard the most serious threat to the biosphere not as any specific scenario of human infection, but as uncontrolled spread.

The signatories of the "Science" article believe rules should be established in advance. Their argument is straightforward: once the technology allows the creation of self-replicating mirror life, it will already be too late to develop protective mechanisms.

Would a Ban Do Harm?

Western researchers speak of a prospect measured in the coming decades. Russian specialists offer more cautious forecasts.

“A fully functional mirror cell is a task of colossal complexity, and I do not see any possibility of creating such cells so soon. On the other hand, simple mirror L-RNA replicators are quite feasible (similar to the self-replicating RNA systems published recently). However, they require specific substrates that are absent in living cells, which means they are incapable of autonomous reproduction in nature,” explains Sergei Shmakov, head of a laboratory at Lomonosov Moscow State University and a grant recipient of the Russian Science Foundation, in an interview with RIA Novosti.

If such forms of life do appear, they would most likely pose little danger to humans. The same cannot be said of the environment.

“Mirror viruses would be unable to reproduce in our cells. The main hypothetical risk is ecological. A free-living organism feeding on achiral nutrient sources could become super-invasive, and the consequences for the biosphere are difficult to predict: ecosystems would begin to accumulate mirror molecules and biomass that natural enzymes cannot break down,” the scientist notes.

Nevertheless, regulation requires caution.

“Mirror chemistry has already given medicine valuable tools. Excessive dramatisation will slow developments that save lives: mirror molecules are used in the treatment of HIV and hepatitis B—the basic drugs lamivudine and emtricitabine are precisely L-enantiomers of nucleosides,” the expert emphasises.

In his view, proven biosafety standards already exist for work with dangerous pathogens and synthetic agents.

“It makes sense to add to these frameworks regulations for screening mirror genetic sequences and potentially replicating systems. A total ban, however, is a populist measure that would either block the development of new medicines or simply drive research into the grey zone,” the scientist concludes.

Perhaps in favour of this view is the fact that progress has so far never been halted by artificial restrictions. Most likely it will not be this time either. Which means people will have to learn to handle new technologies correctly—just as they once did with electricity or the peaceful atom.