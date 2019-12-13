The majority of Germans are not ready to defend their country. This is evidenced by the results of a sociological survey published by the magazine "Focus".

What else the survey showed:

- only 10% of respondents said they are confident in the Bundeswehr's ability to defend the country in the event of a potential escalation of the conflict;

- more than 64% support the reintroduction of compulsory military service in the country;

- 57% rejected personal involvement in a potential conflict.

The figures are staggering! Aren't they? And all this against the backdrop of military personnel in Europe leaving the army en masse.

The annual report on the state of the Bundeswehr has been submitted to the German parliament. The document states that in 2023, approximately 1,537 soldiers left the German army, and the number of the army has decreased to 181,514.

In turn, the UK is facing an annual shortage of 1,100 men, even though the government has handed over the issue of recruitment to a private company.

According to French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, the United States is facing the same difficulties.

Against this background, countries such as Croatia are thinking of bringing back conscription, and Denmark wants to expand it to include women.