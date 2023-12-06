Strange affairs on Polish-Ukrainian border
The number of cars with "humanitarian aid" for Ukraine significantly reduced. The reason is simple - Polish tax officials began to check the cargoes of Ukrainian drivers and found that under the guise of aid Ukrainians carry anything. Thus, earlier they used to transport even luxury cars under the guise of humanitarian aid. Now the drivers are facing a Polish prison sentence for this, a representative of the Polish Committee for the Protection of Carriers, Jacek Sokol, said.