Argentina to transfer defective Russian Mi-171Es to Ukraine

Buenos Aires plans to hand over to Kiev two Russian Mi-171E helicopters that need repairs, Noticias Urbanas reported citing the Argentine Air Force.

Argentina received these helicopters back in 2011. They were supposed to be used in Arctic projects. The possibility of acquiring additional machines was also considered. Two Mi-171E helicopters, which are to be transferred to Ukraine, are not flying now because they need repairs.

