3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
Argentina to transfer defective Russian Mi-171Es to Ukraine
Buenos Aires plans to hand over to Kiev two Russian Mi-171E helicopters that need repairs, Noticias Urbanas reported citing the Argentine Air Force.
Argentina received these helicopters back in 2011. They were supposed to be used in Arctic projects. The possibility of acquiring additional machines was also considered. Two Mi-171E helicopters, which are to be transferred to Ukraine, are not flying now because they need repairs.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All