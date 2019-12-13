3.43 RUB
Is Biden a national disgrace to the United States?
Former US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy believes Joe Biden is a national disgrace to the US:
"I, as an American, am ashamed. Forget about party politics. You see the commander-in-chief, the president of the United States and a man who at least once was the leader of the free world as we know it, behaving like this. "
It looks like there's a lobotomized president sitting in the White House right now. I consider this a national disgrace, regardless of your party affiliation."
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
