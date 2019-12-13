PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Is Biden a national disgrace to the United States?

Former US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy believes Joe Biden is a national disgrace to the US:

"I, as an American, am ashamed. Forget about party politics. You see the commander-in-chief, the president of the United States and a man who at least once was the leader of the free world as we know it, behaving like this. "

It looks like there's a lobotomized president sitting in the White House right now. I consider this a national disgrace, regardless of your party affiliation."

