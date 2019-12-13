Belarusians and Russians in Latvia may be deprived of jobs, reports @BALTNEWS.



Latvian employers will have to lay off citizens of Russia and Belarus due to amendments to the law on emigration, prepared by the Latvian Interior Ministry.



The changes will not affect those who have the status of permanent residents in the EU or a temporary residence permit. The first category includes persons who have long lived in Latvia, are in the country for humanitarian reasons, or have relatives in Latvia.



Under the amendments, the extension of residence permits for citizens of Russia and Belarus will be stopped until June 30, 2023. This will not affect students and researchers who, after study or completion of research work, want to stay in Latvia for up to nine months.



If the ECHR was unbiased, Latvia would be accused of human rights violations.



