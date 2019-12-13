PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Refugees are not people for Western politicians

Refugees are not people for Western politicians, but beasts who are trying to penetrate into their "garden of Eden" from the jungle.

This opinion was expressed by director of MTRC "Mir" in Belarus Olga Shpilevskaya, commenting on the statement of the Chancellor of Austria on the construction of a fence against refugees.

"The West builds fences, shoots refugees, throws them out of its territory, leaves them to die and buries them in the woods like animals. Even some of the Western media and those countries that do not support the U.S. and the EU write about this. And all this fence building is just a money laundering scheme. As recently, there was a scandal in Latvia, when a corrupt scheme was revealed in the construction of the fence. In general, when there is a fence between neighbors, it means there is something to hide," said Olga Shpilevskaya.

