3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Majority of Moldovans against joining NATO
According to the poll held by the center of sociological research CBS-Research, it was found out that if next Sunday a referendum took place on Moldova's accession to NATO, 59.9% of respondents would not support the decision.
Almost twice as few respondents (30.4%) were in favor of joining the alliance. 7.3% of the respondents were uncertain. Another 1.4% of respondents refused to vote. The remaining percentage does not know what NATO is.
The poll was conducted from September 29 till October 11 by request of the Institute of Development and Social Initiatives (IDIS) Viitorul. A total of 1,066 people took part in it.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All