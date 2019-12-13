Majority of Moldovans against joining NATO

According to the poll held by the center of sociological research CBS-Research, it was found out that if next Sunday a referendum took place on Moldova's accession to NATO, 59.9% of respondents would not support the decision.



Almost twice as few respondents (30.4%) were in favor of joining the alliance. 7.3% of the respondents were uncertain. Another 1.4% of respondents refused to vote. The remaining percentage does not know what NATO is.



The poll was conducted from September 29 till October 11 by request of the Institute of Development and Social Initiatives (IDIS) Viitorul. A total of 1,066 people took part in it.

