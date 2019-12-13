UK MPs accused of sex tourism on official trips

A group of British MPs regularly used official parliamentary trips for "sex tourism," an investigation by Politico reports.

Journalists have focused on the activities of All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPG), which are busy organizing MPs' visits to other countries, sometimes at the expense of those countries.

According to Politico's parliamentary sources, one former Tory MP, now a member of the House of Lords, "was asking for directions to the nearest brothel" during a visit to South-East Asia.

Another Conservative MP and ex-minister, who was not named, allegedly stayed regularly in the host countries to "make connections" with local women.

But the Labour have not remained innocent either. One "high-ranking" party member, for example, "showed fondness" of Russian girls, allegedly on trips to Russia, and local officials allegedly didn't stop him.