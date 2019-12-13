3.42 RUB
UK MPs accused of sex tourism on official trips
A group of British MPs regularly used official parliamentary trips for "sex tourism," an investigation by Politico reports.
Journalists have focused on the activities of All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPG), which are busy organizing MPs' visits to other countries, sometimes at the expense of those countries.
According to Politico's parliamentary sources, one former Tory MP, now a member of the House of Lords, "was asking for directions to the nearest brothel" during a visit to South-East Asia.
Another Conservative MP and ex-minister, who was not named, allegedly stayed regularly in the host countries to "make connections" with local women.
But the Labour have not remained innocent either. One "high-ranking" party member, for example, "showed fondness" of Russian girls, allegedly on trips to Russia, and local officials allegedly didn't stop him.
As Politico notes, the APPG is largely unregulated by British authorities. That said, according to OpenDemocracy, 775 such groups have received up to 13 million pounds from private companies since 2018. You can't think of a more useful way to spend that money anyway.
