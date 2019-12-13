3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
Former Chairman of European Council admits Poland may exit from EU
Polish opposition leader and former European Council President Donald Tusk says Poland will leave the European Union if the country does not change government in the next elections.
"On October 15, either we will abandon Law and Justice , or Law and Justice will make us abandon the EU," the politician wrote on social network X.
The vote is scheduled for October 15. According to its results, a new government will be formed.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All