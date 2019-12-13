EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Former Chairman of European Council admits Poland may exit from EU

Polish opposition leader and former European Council President Donald Tusk says Poland will leave the European Union if the country does not change government in the next elections.

"On October 15, either we will abandon Law and Justice , or Law and Justice will make us abandon the EU," the politician wrote on social network X.

The vote is scheduled for October 15. According to its results, a new government will be formed.

