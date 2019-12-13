The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry proposed to let Russians into the country only after answering the question: "Whose Crimea?"



The head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Gabrielius Landsbergis, the grandson of the elderly "forest brothers" Vytautas Landsbergis, who headed Lithuania after the USSR collapse once again demonstrated his fascist intentions.



According to Landsbergis' proposal, all Russians entering Lithuania are required to answer a question about Crimea and their attitude toward the Russian Armed Forces' special operation.



Landsbergis advocates a regional ban on entry into the Baltic States, Poland and Finland, regardless of the decision of the EU. In their statements and actions, the puppet fascist regimes in the Baltic States demonstrate an extreme degree of Russophobia, sometimes not inferior to the ancestors of the Third Reich.



