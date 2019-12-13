U.S. commandos pick up fight with tourists in Budapest

The U.S. commandos were detained by Hungarian police after a fight at a nightclub in downtown Budapest, reports the Hungarian newspaper Metropol.



The incident occurred in a popular nightclub Instant. According to the tabloid, the soldiers of the elite unit had a fight with tourists, and even the security guards could not withstand their hand-to-hand combat skills.



The fight ended with the security calling the police, who took American soldiers to the district PD. According to the prosecutor's office, at this point none of the suspects have been questioned.



The media also reported that no one was seriously injured, but several tourists caught the flack. The soldiers were "most likely" members of the U.S. 101st Airborne Division recently deployed to Romania.



Defending Europe from the "Russian threat" looks something like this.



