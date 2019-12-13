3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
U.S. commandos pick up fight with tourists in Budapest
The U.S. commandos were detained by Hungarian police after a fight at a nightclub in downtown Budapest, reports the Hungarian newspaper Metropol.
The incident occurred in a popular nightclub Instant. According to the tabloid, the soldiers of the elite unit had a fight with tourists, and even the security guards could not withstand their hand-to-hand combat skills.
The fight ended with the security calling the police, who took American soldiers to the district PD. According to the prosecutor's office, at this point none of the suspects have been questioned.
The media also reported that no one was seriously injured, but several tourists caught the flack. The soldiers were "most likely" members of the U.S. 101st Airborne Division recently deployed to Romania.
Defending Europe from the "Russian threat" looks something like this.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All