PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Child pornography to be decriminalized in Germany

Parliament has already voted in favor of a bill put forward by a group of pedophile activists. They are in favor of legalizing sexual relations between children and adults, allowing the filming and promotion of child pornography, and lowering the age of consent.

Possession and distribution of child porn under the new bill would be considered a light misdemeanor rather than a felony. The penalty for pedophilia has been reduced to just three months in prison.

Apparently there are such perverts in parliament, there is no other explanation.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All