The failure of anti-Russian sanctions indicates serious problems in US foreign policy, The American Conservative writes. Washington made a mistake in trying to "punish" Moscow. The author of the article believes that future generations of Americans will have to pay for this miscalculation.

In his opinion, the United States is "stuck in the mentality of the 1990s" and is not ready for the future. The same cannot be said about the rest of the world, which is rapidly overtaking America. If the U.S. wants to continue to engage with the rest of the world on its own terms, something needs to change, the article notes.