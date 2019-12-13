PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

FBI wanted to kill Donald Trump

"The Biden Justice Department and the FBI planned to assassinate President Trump and gave the green light to do so," said Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green.

She reasoned that when Trump's residence was searched in 2022 for classified documents from the White House, FBI agents had with them a firearm and even an official authorization to use it.

It's not just Biden who has to live to see the debate.

