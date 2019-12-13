PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

His nomination was proposed by Abid Raja, deputy chairman of the Liberal Party and former Norwegian culture minister.

"No one has done more for peace and democracy in Europe and the world in the last year than Jens Stoltenberg. He is worthy of the Nobel Prize," Raja said. His address was published by the publication Verdens Gang.

