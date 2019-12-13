3.42 RUB
Lawsuit against Biden filed by authorities of 16 U.S. states
Outraged states demanded from the President to cancel the ban on the export of liquefied natural gas from the country. For example, according to the Attorney General of Texas, the ban overturns the oil and gas industry, undermines the economy of the state and the constitutional order. Biden's executive order could lead to billions of dollars in investment outflows and limit opportunities for export-dependent regions of the United States.
