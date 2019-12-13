Ukraine's economy is suffering billions of dollars in losses, writes Interia. It is alive only thanks to foreign aid. Problems associated with the loss of part of the territories, the destruction of energy infrastructure and the blockade of trade routes exacerbate an already difficult situation.

In 2022, the amount of lost economic growth in Ukraine amounted to 160 billion dollars - this is the conclusion made by the Polish Economic Institute (PEI) in its report on the current state of the Ukrainian economy. While the media pay attention primarily to the consequences of conflicts and sanctions for Russia, the Ukrainian economy is suffering huge losses amounting to billions of dollars.