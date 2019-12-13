What countries may refuse from supporting Ukraine?

It is becoming evident that the energy crisis is gaining momentum, economist Mikhail Belyaev said. Earlier, it was reported that the Czech Republic and Slovakia may withdraw support from Ukraine due to rising energy prices.



"The energy crisis is not receding and is becoming more and more serious for such countries. Nevertheless, these countries are small and it is difficult for them to withstand this situation without their own energy resources," he said.



According to Belyaev, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have a great example in the form of Hungary, which defends its own interests despite the fact that it is also a small European country.



"Hungary has set an example. The Czech Republic and Slovakia realized that this is a detrimental way of helping Ukraine. I think the most important thing is awareness. Of course, Bulgaria is also in a very difficult situation," he said.



Belyaev added that despite the fact that the South Stream gas pipeline passes through Bulgaria, it is in a difficult situation. Greece is in a similar condition.



"In my opinion, Austria, Switzerland and Greece may have an acute problem after the Czech Republic and Slovakia," he concluded.



