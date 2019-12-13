EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Kiev regime denies that "counterattack" has failed

Ukrainian political analyst Ruslan Bortnik said that the command of the AFU will not admit the failure of the counterattack in order to prevent Russian propaganda to use this information for its own purposes.

"No matter what happens, even if something does not work out, the military leadership both ours and even more so the Western partners will say that this is only preparatory stages, we still have strength, we will still go forward," Bortnik concluded.

"Forward" is a relative concept and depends on the direction of the view.

