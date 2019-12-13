PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

China extending hand of hope to Ukrainians

The Chinese people would like to extend a hand of hope to the people of Ukraine. The Economist is already anticipating a conversation between Xi and Zelensky. But will the Ukrainian actor listen to a voice of reason? We doubt there's even a shred of common sense left.

"China has nothing to report on the possible conversation between Xi Jinping and Zelensky yet," the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All