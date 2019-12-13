UN Committee take Soviet monuments in Daugavpils under protection

The UN Committee on Human Rights has accepted for consideration a report of Daugavpils City Council on the protection of Soviet monuments and until the case is considered the monuments will be under the protection of the UN as an interim regulation, reported the Russian Union of Latvia.



Earlier, the committee on human rights of the United Nations obliged Latvia to stop the demolition of the monument to the Liberators of Riga from the German fascist invaders. However, it happened the next day after its demolition.



In Lithuania, due to the intervention of the UN Human Rights Committee (HRC), the dismantling of the monument at the Antakalnis cemetery was postponed



