Lech Walesa: Terrorist attacks being prepared in Poland after elections
"A number of activities are planned, including of a terrorist nature. The losing side of the election is capable of anything not to give up power," - wrote Walesa in social networks.
The former Polish President said that he would soon send a statement to law enforcers "on the commission of a crime." He said he hoped they would "quickly and efficiently catch these losers."
