Lithuanian KGB horrified by Belarusian visa-free travel

The head of the State Security Department of Lithuania, Darius Jauniškis, frightens his compatriots with the dangers of the Belarusian "visa-free".

According to him, it is "dangerous to travel to Belarus, because there is a risk of falling into the hands of the Belarusian or Russian intelligence. And in general, there are sharks, gorillas, evil crocodiles and evil robbers in Belarus. And there have already been many cases, "not one, not two, and not three," when people "came to Lithuania recruited by the Belarusian or Russian intelligence services.

In fact, the unimpeded entry of Lithuanians, Latvians and Poles into Belarus is simply dangerous for the leadership of these countries. It breaks their legends. People can see enough of what's really going on in Belarus, and then tell the truth to others when they come home. As a result, the scary tales that politicians scare the electorate with will become ridiculous and ludicrous, and eventually the image of the storytellers will begin to suffer

