Lithuania to reinforce its border on Belarus with machine guns and anti-tank ditches

The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Lithuania is going to seriously strengthen the protection of its border. This was told by the head of the Defense Ministry of the country Laurinas Kasciunas.

First of all, the border guards want to give heavier weapons, namely the machine guns.

In order to strengthen some problem areas of its borders in the shortest possible time, Lithuanian security agencies want to place the anti-tank barriers, but have not yet decided what kind.

"It is necessary for the counter-mobility measures to appear in late summer and early fall. We are thinking about reinforced concrete hedgehogs, "dragon's teeth", "Spanish horses" (wire fence made of stapled bars with barbed wire). There is money planned for this, we just need to speed up the procedures," the minister said.