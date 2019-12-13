Lithuania accuses cruel treatment of migrants

International humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières has accused Lithuania of discrimination and mistreatment of migrants.



The organization published a statement and demanded Vilnius to immediately abandon the long-term detention of migrants and introduce a fair asylum system.



The organization is convinced that migrants in Lithuania are subjected to discrimination. At the same time, representatives of some nationalities are discriminated against to a greater extent: natives of African countries more often prolong detention terms.



"MSF condemns prolonged detention and systematic discrimination against migrants in Lithuania. We call for the immediate implementation of humane alternatives that will fairly address the needs of vulnerable and traumatized people," the statement reads.



About 700 people are detained in alien registration centers in Kibartai, Pabrada, Rukla and Naujininkai.



