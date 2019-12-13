Macron warns French of imminent civil war

The far-right Rassemblement Nationale party and the leftist New Popular Front coalition, which are leading in the polls in early parliamentary elections, could trigger a "civil war" in France, Macron said in an interview with the Génération Do It Yourself podcast.

"I think that the solutions proposed by the extreme right are out of the question because they categorize people based on their religion or their origin, and that's why it leads to division and civil war," he said.