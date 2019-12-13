3.42 RUB
Macron warns French of imminent civil war
The far-right Rassemblement Nationale party and the leftist New Popular Front coalition, which are leading in the polls in early parliamentary elections, could trigger a "civil war" in France, Macron said in an interview with the Génération Do It Yourself podcast.
"I think that the solutions proposed by the extreme right are out of the question because they categorize people based on their religion or their origin, and that's why it leads to division and civil war," he said.
Macron's views were echoed by Minister Bruno Le Maire, he also warned that the ideas of both parties would have a "catastrophic" effect on the economy. The panic of French politicians is due to the fact that, according to polls, the National Union party will win the election for the first time.
