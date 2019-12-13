3.42 RUB
American engineer and entrepreneur Elon Musk said he is ready to take a position in the US government
Earlier Western media reported that the candidate from the Republican party Donald Trump in case of victory in the elections will offer Musk a place in his administration or the role of a consultant.
“I am ready to serve”, Musk wrote in his X social media account.
The businessman also shared an image of him standing behind a podium labeled “Department of Government Efficiency.”
