PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

American engineer and entrepreneur Elon Musk said he is ready to take a position in the US government

Earlier Western media reported that the candidate from the Republican party Donald Trump in case of victory in the elections will offer Musk a place in his administration or the role of a consultant.

“I am ready to serve”, Musk wrote in his X social media account.

The businessman also shared an image of him standing behind a podium labeled “Department of Government Efficiency.”

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All