3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Peace summit of Zelensky fails
"Zelensky's peace summit failed": the British media concluded that Zelensky's plan against Russia did not work.
Zelensky's peace summit in Switzerland was supposed to show the world's support for Kiev and point to the isolation of Russia. But it turned out to be the opposite. Kiev's plan against Moscow failed because the countries important for its implementation either did not participate in the summit or refused to sign the final communiqué. The conference showed how badly Kiev has lost the support of the Global South. In practice, Ukraine is in for a terrible winter.
And if Zelensky's summit demonstrated anything, it is that international support for perpetual war is waning and the time for ugly compromises is beginning.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All